'Baseless political witch-hunt': Vadra on BJP's charges

September 26, 2018 17:34 IST

United Progressive Alliance chairperson Sonia Gandhi's son-in-law Robert Vadra on Wednesday broke his silence on the charges of corruption levelled against him by the Bharatiya Janata Party and said the ruling party had been indulging in a 'baseless political witch-hunt' against him for the last four years.

The ruling party rakes up his name every time it is cornered and this time it stands exposed on the Rafale issue, he said, describing the situation as a 'wholesale farce'.

'Having all the agencies under their beck and call....no one knows better than the present government and the BJP that they have indulged in a baseless political witch hunt against me for the last 4 years.

'Instead they should man up with their 56” chests and tell the nation the truth about the RAFALE deal, rather than hiding behind a bunch of lies that the people are fed up of hearing them repeat,' Vadra said in a statement.

The BJP had dragged the Gandhi family into the intensifying political row over the fighter aircraft deal, with Union minister Gajendra Shekhawat alleging that the UPA government had called off the multi-billion dollar deal after a private company linked to Vadra was not chosen as a broker.