rediff.com

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff News  All News 
Rediff.com  » News » Pak can now watch Raees, Kaabil; ban on Indian films officially lifted

Pak can now watch Raees, Kaabil; ban on Indian films officially lifted

February 01, 2017 17:56 IST

Pakistan has allowed the screening of Indian films months after it stopped issuing letters to let distribution companies import the movies.

The decision to allow import of Indian films was taken after a government committee held consultations with various stakeholders and recommended the Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif to allow screening of Bollywood movies.

After approval by Sharif, the information ministry issued a letter on Tuesday that the government is "pleased to continue the existing open policy to display all international movies (including Indian films) in Pakistani cinemas".

According to the letter, any importers interested to get an Indian movie will make a request to ministry of information which will issues a directive to the ministry of commerce to process the same.

It said that the importers will be allowed to screen movies only after approval from relevant censor boards of the province where the movie will be screened.

After the government announcement, it is expected that "Kaabil" and "Raees" will be soon available on cinema screens to local viewers.

Earlier, the cinema owners said that their businesses dipped by 70 percent since the screening of Indian films was suspended in the wake of tension due to Uri attacks and 'surgical strikes' episode last year.

Sajjad Hussain
© Copyright 2017 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Tags: Kaabil, Nawaz Sharif, Raees, Uri, Bollywood
 

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News  |  India Abroad Person of the Year 2014

rediff on the net© 2017 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Careers - Feedback | Terms of use | India Abroad weekly