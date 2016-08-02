Expect a miracle in favour of Congress in UP: Raj Babbar

August 02, 2016 16:24 IST

Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Raj Babbar on Tuesday expressed hope that there will be a ‘miracle’ in favour of his party in the upcoming assembly election in the state.

“The people of Uttar Pradesh have always been springing surprises -- be it 2004, 2007, 2012 or 2017 -- this time they are going to do a miracle in favour of Congress,” he said.

Babbar is in Varanasi, the Lok Sabha constituency Prime Minister Narendra Modi represents, to take part in Congress president Sonia Gandhi’s roadshow.

Responding to questions from mediapersons if road shows and other programmes would help the party at the hustings, he said, “Rest assured...we are among the people...Sonia is here to have darshan and take blessings of Baba Vishwanath in this holy month of Shravan.”

This is the third major programme of the party in the past few days after ‘27 saal-UP behal’ Delhi-Kanpur bus yatra and Rahul Gandhi’s interactive session with booth level workers in Lucknow.

Earlier, Sonia arrived in Varanasi to a rousing reception by party workers for a six-km-long road show.

Her cavalcade was accompanied by 5,000-strong contingent of motorcyclists from Lal Bahadur Shastri Babatpur airport to the circuit house.

Huge banners and buntings have been put up by party to make the roadshow successful and launch the poll campaign in the eastern region of the poll-bound state.

The Bharatiya Janata Party did not fare very well in the eastern part of Uttar Pradesh in the last assembly election and the Congress hopes to take advantage make inroads.

The BJP, which swept the 2014 national election in the state winning 71 of its 80 Lok Sabha seats, hopes to extend that victory to the 2017 UP assembly elections.

IMAGE: Congress leader Raj Babbar during a rally in Agra, UP. Photograph: @RajBabbarMP/Twitter