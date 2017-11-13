As Hardik predicted, a 'sex CD involving him' surfaces

November 13, 2017 21:23 IST

Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti convener Hardik Patel on Monday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party of releasing an alleged sex CD to dent his image.

A CD has surfaced on social media purporting to show the Patidar leader with a woman in a room.

The video was reportedly shot on May 16 this year.

Speaking to media, Patel said that the video has been released to malign his image in the light of the upcoming elections in the state.

The Patel agitation leader has denied that it's him in the video.

"This was very pathetic allegation levelled against me. I am not worried about my reputation but about the woman. This kind of politics is not expected," he said.

"Gujarat women should wake up and do something against random people using videos like this. This was panned by BJP to secure around 50 seats in election but I don't care," Patel said.

Coming down heavily upon the saffron party, the Patidar leader said that using women to stay in power is shameless.

"In coming days, I think people will threat women or bribe them to get indulge in such activities. I am serving for people and I don't care of such kind of politics. All I have to say is that please don't play with any women's character by using such kind of video," he added.

Patel also took to Twitter and said that the women of Gujarat have been insulted by the filthy politics.

'Now the filthy politics has begun. You can defame me but it will make no difference. The women of Gujarat have been insulted,' Hardik tweeted.

Earlier this month, the Patidar leader had said that the 'BJP might try to defame him with a sex CD'.

Times of India quoted Patel as saying on November 4, "The BJP has prepared a doctored sex CD to defame me and it will be released just before the election. So just wait, watch and enjoy."

When he was asked how he learnt about the CD, Hardik said, "This is typical of the BJP."

The Patidar leader is expected to join hands with the Congress for the upcoming Gujarat polls against the BJP.

Photograph: Courtesy @HardikPatel_/Twitter