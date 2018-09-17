rediff.com

As fuel prices soar, TN groom gets unique wedding gift

As fuel prices soar, TN groom gets unique wedding gift

September 17, 2018 12:55 IST

Photograph: PTI Photo

Friends of a man who got married in Tamil Nadu's Cuddalore presented him with five litres of petrol, the price of which has skyrocketed, as a 'wedding gift.'

The young man and his newly wedded wife were greeting guests at a marriage hall when his friends trooped in and gave him the petrol in a five litre can as a gift, 'Puthiya Thalaimurai' Tamil television channel reported.

 

Amid laughter all around, the man received it, a 39-second video clip telecast by the channel showed.

Petrol price touched Rs 85.15 per litre in Tamil Nadu, one of the highest in the country, the fuel symbolised a commodity worthy of being given as a gift, his friends said.

