Army officer abducted, shot dead by terrorists in J-K

Last updated on: May 10, 2017 13:36 IST

An army officer from Kashmir was abducted and shot dead by terrorists in Shopian district where he had gone to attend the wedding ceremony of a relative.

Lieutenant Umer Fayaz was abducted by five to six terrorists from his relative’s house in south Kashmir’s Shopian on Tuesday night. His bullet riddled body was found in Harmain area of Shopian on Wednesday morning, a police official said.

Hailing from Kulgam district, Fayaz was in the Infantry and was posted in Akhnoor area in Jammu. He was commissioned in the army in December last year.

“In a dastardly act, some unidentified terrorists yesterday abducted and then killed a young Army officer, Lt Umer Fayaz,” an army official said.

He said the officer, who was unarmed, had come to his native Kulgam district on leave for attending a wedding in his family.

“The army salutes the braveheart and stands by the bereaved family in this hour of tragedy,” the official said, adding, “We are committed to bring the perpetrators of this heinous act of terror to justice.”

Kashmiri officer’s killing is dastardly act of cowardice: Jaitley

The abduction and murder of a Kashmiri army officer by terrorists in Shopian is a dastardly act of cowardice, Defence Minister Arun Jaitley said on Wednesday.

Expressing anguish, Jaitley conveyed his condolences to the family and said he would continue to inspire youth from the Valley.

“Abduction and murder of Lt Ummer Fayaz by terrorists in Shopian is a dastardly act of cowardice. This young officer from J&K was a role model,” Jaitley said in a tweet.

Jaitley said Fayaz’s sacrifice reiterates the nation’s commitment to eliminate terrorism from the Valley.

“Lt Ummer Fayaz of 2RAJRIF was an exceptional sportsman, his sacrifice reiterates nation’s commitment to eliminate terrorism from the Valley,” he said.