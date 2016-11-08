Army jawan martyred in Pak firing in J&K

November 08, 2016 19:49 IST

An army jawan was killed as Pakistani troops resorted to shelling on Indian posts and civilian areas along the Line of Control in Rajouri and Poonch districts of Jammu and Kashmir, inviting a strong response in which three Pakistani military posts were said have been damaged.

"One jawan has been martyred in Pakistan shelling along LoC in Naushera sector of Rajouri district today," said an officer of Army's Northern Command.

Firing by Pakistani troops along LoC in Naushera sector started around 8:45 am on Tuesday.

"Heavy exchange of fire is going on. Heavy damage has been caused to Pakistan Army posts. Their three posts have been damaged," a senior army official said.

In another case of ceasefire violation, Pakistani troops resorted to unprovoked firing in Krishna Ghati sector of Poonch district from around 1345 hours.

Indian troops guarding the border, retaliated resulting in exchanges.

"Pakistani troops used 120 mm mortars and automatic weapons during the ceasefire violation," a defence spokesman said, adding befitting reply was given to them without any casualty on the Indian side.

Meanwhile, two jawans are reported to have been injured in shelling by Pakistan in Kalal belt along LoC.

It may be recalled that Pakistani troops had violated ceasefire and resorted to firing in Mankote and Balakote areas of Mendhar sector in Poonch district on Monday.

Earlier, on November 6, two army jawans were killed and five others -- two soldiers, a BSF officer and two women -- were injured as Pakistani army opened fire in an attempt to facilitate two infiltration bids along the LoC in Krishna Ghati and Poonch sectors of Poonch district.

There have been over 100 ceasefire violations on Indian posts and civilian areas along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir after the surgical strike.