Approach LG for resolving civic issues now: AAP after HC verdict

August 05, 2016 18:35 IST

A day after the high court ruled that the Lieutenant Governor is the ‘administrative head’ of Delhi, the Aam Aadmi Party on Friday said people of the national capital can knock the doors of LG Najeeb Jung if they have an issue with civic amenities as powers have now been vested in his hands.

The party also attacked Jung over alleged inaction in the compressed natural gas fitness scam, irregularities in the Delhi & District Cricket Association and a first information report filed against Reliance.

“From today onwards, I urge people that if they have any civic amenities issue related to power and water then they should go to the Lt Governor because after the high court judgment all powers lie with him now,” AAP leader Ashutosh said.

Stressing that the party ‘humbly differs’ with the high court judgment, Ashutosh questioned what would be role of chief minister, his cabinet and the elected representatives in such a scenario.

“We hope to get justice in the Supreme Court the way it gave in the case of Arunachal Pradesh (reinstating the Congress government),” he said.

Dubbing Jung a ‘guardian of scam and scamsters’, Ashutosh asked how many times Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley was summoned in connection with the alleged irregularities in the DDCA.

“Since Najeeb Jung is the head of the National Capital Territory and also the ACB (Anti-Corruption Branch), we want to know what action has to be taken in the DSAC (Delhi State AIDS Control Society), CNG fitness scam. What is the status of the FIR? We want to know what action has taken against Jaitley. How many times has been summoned?” he asked.

The Delhi government had formed a Commission of Inquiry in the CNG fitness scam and DDCA scam, a decision, which the high court termed illegal since it was issued without concurrence of the LG.