rediff.com

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff News  All News 
Rediff.com  » News » Another Kashmir militant returns home after mother's appeal

Another Kashmir militant returns home after mother's appeal

March 02, 2018 15:44 IST

A boy, who joined militancy in Kashmir, has returned home on Friday following an appeal by his mother, a senior police official said.

"Another young boy responding to the appeals of crying mother returned to the fold of family leaving path of violence in the valley," Director General of Police S P Vaid said in a tweet.

 

The DGP also wished a happy reunion to the family in his tweet.

"I wish the family happy re-union", he said.

However, the details of the surrendered boy have been kept secret in order to ensure his security.

More than a dozen terrorists have laid down their arms in Kashmir since last year when police had announced that they will accept offer to surrender of local terrorists even during ongoing encounters.

Notably, last month, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti, in a written reply to a question of Bharatiya Janata Party MLC Vikram Randhawa in the Legislative Council, said that four misguided youths shunned the path of violence and returned to the mainstream.

"Efforts are being made to counsel the families of militants to convince their wards to give up violence", she said.

The chief minister said her government had taken a number of states to contain radicalisation and extremism, and undertaken youth engagement activities, such as cricket tournaments.

Mufti said youth clubs had been set up at the police station level to train them in information technology and indoor games.

Also, she mentioned about the surveillance on social media, which she said had been enhanced as the Internet plays a major role in radicalisation of the youth.

Image used for representation purposes only 

© Copyright 2018 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Tags: Bharatiya Janata Party MLC Vikram Randhawa, Director General of Police S P Vaid, Mehbooba Mufti, Kashmir, DGP
 

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2018 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Careers - Feedback | Terms of use