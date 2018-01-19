Anandiben Patel to be next MP Governor

Last updated on: January 19, 2018 23:39 IST

Former Gujarat chief minister Anandiben Patel was on Friday appointed as the new Governor of Madhya Pradesh.

'The President of India is pleased to appoint Anandiben Patel to be the Governor of Madhya Pradesh, with effect from the date she assumes charge of her office,' the Rashtrapati Bhavan said in a tweet.

Patel will replace Om Prakash Kohli, who, besides being Gujarat Governor, was also given the additional charge of Madhya Pradesh.

Patel, 76, was the chief minister of Gujarat from 2014, when incumbent Narendra Modi became the prime minister, to August, 2016, when she resigned the post.

Gujarat Governor O P Kohli was given the additional charge as the Governor of Madhya Pradesh in September, 2016, when the tenure of incumbent Ram Naresh Yadav ended.

Joined Bharatiya Janata Party in 1987, Patel had handled number of major portfolios in the Gujarat cabinet from 2007 to 2014, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi was the chief minister of the state.

She was also the first woman chief minister of Gujarat.