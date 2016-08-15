Amnesty International India booked for sedition, rioting over 'pro-azadi' event

August 15, 2016 23:15 IST

Bengaluru police registered a first information report against Amnesty International India on Monday under various Indian Penal Code sections, including sedition, in connection with alleged raising of ‘independence’ slogans by ‘pro-freedom’ Kashmiris who entered into heated arguments with a Kashmiri Pandit leader for hailing the Indian Army.

A police official involved in the investigation said that an FIR has been registered and investigations will proceed.

The FIR has been registered under IPC Sections 142 (being member of an unlawful assembly), 143 (whoever is a member of an unlawful assembly), 147 (rioting), 124A (sedition), 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony), he said.

A panel discussion on Saturday had turned chaotic as some ‘pro-freedom’ Kashmiris, most of whom were youngsters and students, entered into heated arguments with a Kashmiri Pandit leader for hailing the Indian Army.

The event was organised by Amnesty International India at United Theological College in Bengaluru.

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara had on Sunday said the intention and background of those involved will be investigated.

Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad activists, who staged a protest on Sunday against the event calling it ‘anti-national’, had also filed a complaint with the police along with a CD containing video recording of the event.

Holding that it had organised the event as part of a campaign to seek justice for a ‘victims of human rights violations’ in Jammu and Kashmir, Amnesty International India in a statement had said towards the end of the event, some of those who attended raised slogans, some of which referred to calls for azadi (freedom).

Noting that as a matter of policy it does not take any position in favour of or against demands for self-determination, Amnesty had said it, however, considers that the right to freedom of expression under international human rights law protects the right to peacefully advocate political solutions that do not involve incitement to discrimination, hostility or violence.

