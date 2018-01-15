Amid rift, 4 senior-most SC judges attend court and take up work

January 15, 2018 11:18 IST

The four senior-most Supreme Court judges, who had held an unprecedented press conference and raised issue of assignment of cases, on Monday attended court and took up routine work.

The four judges -- Justices J Chelameswar, Ranjan Gogoi, Madan B Lokur and Kurian Joseph -- have taken up their respective business on the first working day of the top court after the January 12 press conference.

In the presser, these judges had flagged some problems, including the assigning of cases in the apex court, and said there were certain issues afflicting the country’s highest court.

On Sunday, Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra had met a seven-member delegation of the Bar Council of India and Supreme Court Bar Association President Vikas Singh and had assured them that the crisis would be sorted out soon and congeniality would prevail.

Capping a weekend flurry of activity by jurists, lawyers and politicians, a delegation of the Bar Council of India, the highest body of lawyers in the nation, met Misra at his residence for 50 minutes on Sunday.

“We met CJI in a congenial atmosphere and he said everything will be sorted out soon,” BCI chairman Manan Kumar Mishra, who led the delegation, told reporters.

He said that before meeting the CJI, the panel also discussed the crisis plaguing the apex judiciary with other judges including the three out of the four judges who have made the allegations against Misra.

Mishra said the panel met justices Chelameshwar, Lokur, and Joseph, who also gave an assurance that the crisis will be resolved.