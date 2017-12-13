Alabama Democrat edges past Roy Moore in US senate race

December 13, 2017 11:20 IST

Doug Jones scored a stunning upset in the Alabama Senate race as he defeated accused paedophile Roy Moore, in a huge blow to US President Donald Trump.

IMAGE: Democratic Alabama US Senate candidate Doug Jones acknowledges supporters at the election night party in Birmingham, Alabama. Photograph: Marvin Gentry/Reuters

United States Democrat Doug Jones scored a stunning upset in the Alabama Senate race and proclaimed a victory for ‘common courtesy and decency’ as he defeated accused paedophile Roy Moore.

Jones defeated Moore by 50 to 48 per cent of the vote, with 99 per cent of precincts reporting. There were just under 21,000 votes separating the winner and the loser, out of 1.3 million cast.

IMAGE: Jones defeated Moore by 50 to 48 per cent of the vote, with 99 per cent of precincts reporting. Photograph: Marvin Gentry/Reuters

Jones has become the first Democrat in 25 years to win a US Senate seat for Alabama.

After a nasty race that featured multiple women accusing opponent Roy Moore of sexual misconduct, Jones said: “We have work to do. We have work to do in this state to build those bridges within this state, to reach across with those that didn’t vote for us to try to find that common ground. I’m pledging to do that tonight.”

In his victory speech, Jones said, “This entire race has been about dignity and respect.

IMAGE: Supporters celebrate at the election night party for Democratic Alabama US Senate candidate Doug Jones. Photograph: Marvin Gentry/Reuters

This campaign has been about the rule of law. This campaign has been about common courtesy and decency and making sure everyone in this state, regardless of which zip code you live in, is going to get a fair shake in life.”

United States President Trump tweeted his congratulations to Jones on a ‘hard fought victory,’ less than an hour after the race was called.

“The write-in votes played a very big factor, but a win is a win,” Trump added. “The people of Alabama are great, and the Republicans will have another shot at this seat in a very short period of time. It never ends!”

IMAGE: Roy Moore's loss is a blow to the Republicans as their majority in the senate is now narrowed down to 51-49. Photograph: Jonathan Bachman/Reuters

Moore’s loss, which came after allegations of sexual misconduct with teenage girls surfaced, deals a blow to Republicans, narrowing their majority to 51-49 in the Senate.

Moore himself did not concede and told his supporters it was not yet over.

“We’ve been painted in an unfavourable and unfaithful light,” he said. “We’ve been put in a hole, if you will.”