Akali sarpanch's husband, son arrested for slapping pregnant nurse

September 25, 2016 00:05 IST

Punjab police on Saturday arrested an Akali sarpanch’s husband and son, who had allegedly assaulted a pregnant nurse at a private hospital in Moga for refusing to give them preferential treatment and making them wait to get their patient admitted.

“We have today (Saturday) arrested Paramjit Singh and his son Gurjit Singh. They were on their way to Moga,” Moga Deputy Superintendent of Police Jaspal Singh said.

They were booked under relevant sections including 451 (house trespass to commit an offence), 323 (punishment for causing hurt voluntarily), 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code, said the DSP.

The incident occurred in Bagha Purana town on Thursday when Paramjit Singh, husband of Akali sarpanch Daljit Kaur, and their son Gurjit Singh, came to the private hospital along with a patient and the nurse, Ramandeep Kaur, told them to wait to get the person admitted.

Paramjit Singh, who is also a local Akali leader, wanted the hospital staff to admit the patient without delay. The nurse asked them to wait for two minutes so that she could call the doctor.

The duo, however, was reluctant to wait and soon started quarrelling with her. Paramjit slapped the nurse and when she resisted, he allegedly pushed her.

The entire incident was recorded in a CCTV camera installed inside the hospital.

Opposition Congress had condemned the ‘brutal’ incident.

IMAGE: A screen-grab of the CCTV footage showing an Akali leader's husband and son assaulting a nurse in a hospital in Moga, Punjab. Photograph: YouTube