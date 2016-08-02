After Una incident, Dalits in Lucknow in fear of 'cow vigilantes'

August 02, 2016 19:16 IST

After Gujarat, Dalits in Lucknow shudder to touch a dead cow to skin it for a living after ‘gau rakshaks’ (cow protectors) thrashed two of their community members on suspicion of cow slaughter in Lucknow last week.

Scared of being beaten up, some members of the community approached their contractors to take up their case with the Lucknow Municipal Corporation or other authorities after some of them were assaulted in Takrohi area in Indira Nagar in Lucknow on July 28.

"We are aware of the matter and have lodged a complaint with the police against unidentified persons," Additional Municipal Commissioner Avaneesh Saxena told PTI.

He said the Lucknow Municipal Corporation has also requested police and the district administration to provide security to them so that they can lift carcasses and skin them.

He said as an immediate precautionary measure, photo identity cards would be issued to contractual workers engaged in such task.

The community members have decided not to lift carcasses till they were issued such identity cards to ensure their security.

There have been complaints of increased attacks on the Dalit community members in the city in the past six months. They have been attacked while transporting a dead cow on the civic body's call to lift dead animals so that these do not rot in front of people's houses.

They have often complained that when they go to dispose of the carcasses after skinning them, they are attacked by cow vigilantes who charge them with slaughtering the animal.

IMAGE: A screengrab of the video showing the Dalit men being beaten up by the cow vigilantes.