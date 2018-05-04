After receiving flak, UP CM cuts short Karnataka campaign

May 04, 2018 18:06 IST

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanth, currently on an election campaign in Karnataka, is rushing back on Friday evening to visit storm-ravaged Agra, a senior official said.

The chief minister will arrive in Agra on Friday night and visit the calamity-hit areas on Saturday morning, Principal Secretary Information Avanish Awasthi said.

Adityanath was criticised on Thursday by Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for remaining in Karnataka even after his own state was hit by the storm.

“I am sorry your CM is needed here in Karnataka,” Siddaramaiah had tweeted.

“I am sure he will return soon & attend to his work there.”

Adityanath will review the relief and restoration efforts in Agra district, the UP official said.

The chief minister will later leave for Kanpur to monitor the relief work there and in nearby districts, Awasthi said.

A high-intensity storm ravaged parts of Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan on Wednesday night, leaving 73 people dead and 91 injured in Adityanath’s state alone.

Agra district was the worst hit, accounting for 43 deaths and injuries to 51 others.

Adityanath was earlier scheduled to campaign in poll-bound Karnataka till Saturday noon.