After Majithia, Kejriwal apologises to Gadkari, Sibal

March 19, 2018 16:45 IST

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday tendered apologies to Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari and senior advocate Amit Sibal, son of former union minster Kapil Sibal, in criminal defamation cases filed by them.

Kejriwal and Gadkari also submitted a joint application on Monday before the court seeking withdrawal of the defamation case filed against the Aam Aadmi Party leader.

The application was moved before Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Samar Vishal after Kejriwal’s counsel submitted the letter in which the AAP leader has expressed regret for making statements without regard to their verifiability.

“I made certain statements, without regard to its verifiability, which seem to have hurt you and therefore you have filed a defamation case against me. I have nothing personal against you. I regret the same,” the letter written on March 16 said.

Gadkari had moved the court against Kejriwal for allegedly defaming him by including his name in the Aam Aadmi Party’s list of “India’s most corrupt”.

Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia also tendered an apology to Amit Sibal for making "unfounded allegations" against him in a letter which was submitted before Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Samar Vishal.

Sibal and the AAP leaders also filed a joint application in the court seeking withdrawal of the case filed in 2013.

The court then posted the matter for further hearing on April 6 when it will consider the joint application for disposing off the case amicably in view of the written apology.

Besides Kejriwal and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, complainant Amit Sibal had also named former AAP members Prashant Bhushan and Shazia Ilmi as accused in the case.

The lower court on September 20, 2014, had put all the four accused on trial for the charge under section 500 (defamation) of the IPC.

Kejriwal had earlier tendered an apology to Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia for having levelled “unfounded” allegations related to involvement in drugs trade against him, following which the latter too decided to withdraw the court case against him.

Kejriwal has drawn flak from within the party and outside for his step but AAP leaders say it is a strategy by the legal team to shed court cases, in which the party convenor is mired.