Chief Justice to hear Judge Loya case on Monday

January 20, 2018 17:25 IST

A bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra will on Monday hear the case about Judge BH Loya’s death. Judge Loya was hearing the case of the staged shootout of Sohrabuddin Sheikh.

The supplementary cause list issued on Saturday listed the petitions by social activist Tehseen Poonawala and Maharashtra-based journalist Bandhuraj Sambhaji Lone before the bench of Chief Justice of India, Justice AM Khanwilkar and Justice DY Chandrachud.

Two petitions that sought an independent probe into Judge Loya’s death had earlier been assigned to two judges including Justice Arun Mishra, the 10th most-senior judge of the Supreme Court.

Judge Loya, 48, died in Nagpur in December 2014 while he was hearing a case that accused Bharatiya Janata Party chief Amit Shah of ordering a fake encounter in 2005. Weeks after the judge’s death, Amit Shah was discharged from the case with a new judge ruling that there was no evidence to merit his trial.