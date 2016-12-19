AAP names ex-cop as its CM candidate for Goa polls

December 19, 2016 22:15 IST

Aam Aadmi Party National Convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday announced former Goa's Inspector General of Prison Elvis Gomes as party's chief ministerial candidate for the upcoming state legislative assembly election.

"Amongst all the AAP candidates, there is a gem. (His name is) Elvis Gomes. He has been in the government service for 20 years but did not make any money through ill means. He has been an honest officer," he said during an election rally in South Goa's Cuncolim constituency.

"The people from all religions love him. I propose his name as the next chief minister (candidate) of Goa," Kejriwal said.

Gomes had resigned from the government service where he was serving as Inspector General of Prisons to join the AAP.

He will be contesting from Cuncolim constituency which is currently represented by the Bharatiya Janata Party.

"I feel proud to present before you (my) party's candidates. We have given party tickets to honest people," he claimed.

"We are against the people who are criminals, communal or with bad character. If you find any proof against our candidates, even a day before (the polls), we will drop the candidate," Kejriwal said.

Claiming that Delhi has witnessed "sea change" under the AAP rule, Kejriwal said, "We will die but will never compromise on corruption. There will be no compromise on corruption."

I believe that we don't know to play politics. I concede, we don't understand politics, we are small people," he said.

Taking on the BJP and the Congress, the Delhi chief minister accused that both the parties have made Goa a "drug destination".

"Who will save us from drugs and gambling? Who will save our forests and lands? It is our responsibility. It is responsibility of the common man to save our land and forests and protect Goa from being drugs and prostitution destination," he said.

The AAP has announced the list of 30 candidates in Goa out of the total 40 assembly constituencies.