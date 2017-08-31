A peek into Diana's life

August 31, 2017 08:26 IST

Diana, the People's Princess, died in a tragic car accident 20 years ago, August 31, 1997.

To remember their beloved mother, her sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, loaned some of her favourite items to an exhibition which will run till October 1.

The centrepiece of the collection is a desk where Diana read and answered official correspondence in her sitting room at Kensington Palace.

On her desk is a Cartier silver desk calendar, engraved with the birthdays of herself, Prince Charles and their sons, and their wedding anniversary.

It was a gift to her by then United States president Ronald Reagan and his wife Nancy when Diana and Charles visited Washington, DC, in November 1985.

On her desk are photographs of her two boys, William and Harry.

Diana adored her sons.

'I hug my children to death and get into bed with them at night. I always feed them love and affection; it's so important,' she said in an interview.

She loved to be surrounded by music and kept her favourite tapes in a black attache case with her name scribbled on it.

She had music by Diana Ross, Lionel Richie and Elton John.

Her taste in music was ecletic: She liked George Michael, she also liked the three tenors (Placido Domingo, Jose Carreras, Luciano Pavarotti).

The exhibition features her old school trunk inscribed with 'D Spencer' and a pair of her ballet shoes.

The school trunk, palace officials say, was later used by her to store precious letters from friends and family.

Diana was very fond of writing and poured herself out in her letters.

From writing about her feelings of isolation, about her sons, to her love for Dodi Fayed, her letters revealed it all.

