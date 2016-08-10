rediff.com

65-yr-old hit by Joytiraditya Scindia's car, dies

August 10, 2016 15:19 IST

A 65-year-old man was on Wednesday killed when his two-wheeler was allegedly hit by a car in which Congress MP Jyotiraditya Scindia was travelling near Alappuzha in Kerala, police said.

The accident occurred at Puthiyakavu on the Kochi-Allapuzha stretch of a national highway when Scindia was going in a chauffeur-driven car to attend a function at Cherthala after arriving at Kochi from New Delhi, they said.

After the incident, the Congress leader said in a tweet, ‘Devastated -- sad loss of life -- unfortunate accident betw Cochin-Allepy. Arranged for hospital immediately -- on way to meet bereaved family!’

Police identified the deceased as Sasi, a resident of Puthiyakavu locality.

Though Sasi was rushed to a nearby hospital, he succumbed to injuries, police said.

After handing over the car to the police, Scindia left in another car, K C Venugopal, the Congress MP from Alappuzha, said adding his colleague would later call on the bereaved family.

Besides the former Union minister, three other Congress workers were in the car when the mishap occurred, Venugopal said.

