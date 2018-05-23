rediff.com

What is Ashatai doing with Mamtadi?

May 23, 2018 11:04 IST

Banga Bibhushan, West Bengal's highest honour, conferred on musical legend.

West Bengal conferred its highest honour, the Banga Bibhushan, on musical legend Asha Bhosle.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also presented the Banga Bibhushan to movie superstar Prosenjit Chatterjee and retired Justice Shyamal Kumar Sen at a ceremony in Kolkata on Monday, May 21, 2018.

Scenes from the event:

 

Mamtadi presents the Banga Bibhushan to Ashatai.

 

'My sincere thanks to the West Bengal Government for bestowing their highest civilian award on me,' Ashatai tweeted..

 

Prosenjit chats with Ashatai, who has sung for many of his father Biswajeet's films.

