What are 'thugs' Aamir, Katrina, Fatima up to?

February 07, 2018 14:12 IST

Dancing their way to Thugs Of Hindostan!

When Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh come together for a film, you know it's going to be something big.

Directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya and produced by Yash Raj Films, Thugs Of Hindostan is one of the most awaited films of 2018. It is being shot in Malta, Thailand and Mumbai.

A Diwali release, the film will open in the theatres on November 7.

The leading ladies of the film and choreographer Chinni Prakash have treated us to pictures of their rehearsals.

Take a look:



Photograph: Kind courtesy Katrina Kaif/Instagram

'Thugs.. my dearest aamir and @fatimasanashaikh,' wrote Kat.



Photograph: Kind courtesy Fatima Sana Shaikh/Instagram

Here's another selfie of the trio.



Photograph: Kind courtesy Fatima Sana Shaikh/Instagram

Choreographer Chinni Prakash joins them.



Photograph: Kind courtesy Chinni Prakash/Instagram

Another picture from the rehearsals.