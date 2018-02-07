What are 'thugs' Aamir, Katrina, Fatima up to?

Dancing their way to Thugs Of Hindostan!
When Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh come together for a film, you know it's going to be something big.
Directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya and produced by Yash Raj Films, Thugs Of Hindostan is one of the most awaited films of 2018. It is being shot in Malta, Thailand and Mumbai.
A Diwali release, the film will open in the theatres on November 7.
The leading ladies of the film and choreographer Chinni Prakash have treated us to pictures of their rehearsals.
Take a look:
Photograph: Kind courtesy Katrina Kaif/Instagram
'Thugs.. my dearest aamir and @fatimasanashaikh,' wrote Kat.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Fatima Sana Shaikh/Instagram
Here's another selfie of the trio.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Fatima Sana Shaikh/Instagram
Choreographer Chinni Prakash joins them.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Chinni Prakash/Instagram
Another picture from the rehearsals.
