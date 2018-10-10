What are Akshay and Twinkle doing in Italy?

Last updated on: October 10, 2018 14:57 IST

A magic moment when a musician plays a song from Bobby on an Italian street... and Dimple K starts dancing... Aww!

Akshay Kumar, who recently wrapped up shooting the Rajasthan schedule of Housefull 4, zoomed off to Italy for a quick holiday with Mrs FunnyBones, ma-in-law and moppet Nitara dearest.

Sharing an Instapic, Akki wrote, 'Had a few days to spare, took off on a super quick and short vacation with the family because when you reflect back life happens in all these little moments #SanFruttuoso #ItalianRiviera.'

Twinkle Khanna too posted an Instapic: 'The early bird may or may not catch the worm but certainly catches some early morning light #Portofino #walkingendlessly.'

Dimple Kapadia -- arguably the most gorgeous 61 year old in India -- couldn't resist dancing on an Italian street when she heard a musician play a song from her blockbuster debut, Bobby.

Dutiful son-in-law -- who was all of 6 years old when Raj Kapoor's grand comeback movie released -- captured the awesome moment.

'When you walk into a small town in Italy and the musician is playing a song from Bobby! Life is full of beautiful coincidences. #BobbyInItaly'.

Photographs: Kind courtesy Akshay Kumar/Instagram, Twinkle Khanna/Instagram