Watch: How well does Zareen Khan know Salman?

December 29, 2017 09:25 IST

We put Zareen to the test!

Video: Afsar Dayatar/Rediff.com

Interview: Jahnavi Patel/Rediff.com

Salman Khan is known to take care of his protegees.

And they, in turn, are always loyal to him.

Zareen Khan, who the superstar launched in 2010's Veer, says she's a die-hard Salman fan.

So how well does she know Salman and his movies?

We decided to put Zareen to the test, and asked her to identify Salman's movies through his pictures in them.

How did she score? Watch the video and find out!