The Kapoors bid farewell to Krishnaji

October 01, 2018 19:37 IST

Bollywood grieves for Krishna Raj Kapoor.

Krishna Raj Kapoor, the late Raj Kapoor's widow, passed away on Monday, October 1, morning, 30 years after her husband's death. She was 87.

Bollywood figures paid their last respects to the matriarch of the Kapoor khandaan before the funeral on Monday evening.

Randhir Kapoor and daughter Kareena walk to the crematorium.

Randhir, son-in-law Saif Ali Khan and Kareena.

Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan.

Kunal Kapoor, Shashi Kapoor's elder son, and Abhishek.

Rima Jain, Krishna Raj Kapoor's younger daughter, with elder brother Randhir.

Armaan and Aadar, Rima's sons.

Rajiv Kapoor, Krishna and Raj Kapoor's youngest child, with Manoj Jain, Rima Jain's husband, and Prem Kishen, Premnath's son.

Premnath was Krishna Raj Kapoor's elder brother.

Manoj Jain, Rajiv Kapoor, Rishi Kapoor's daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Armaan Jain, Prem Kishen and Anil Ambani.

Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar and Ayan Mukerji.

Athiya Shetty.

Karisma Kapoor and Rani Mukerji.

Arjun Kapoor.

Rani Mukerji and Boney Kapoor.

Aamir Khan.

The final journey.

The rituals begin.

Rishi Kapoor flew to the US over the weekend for medical treatment.

Krishna Raj Kapoor -- a Bollywood legend in her own right -- is laid to rest.

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar