Bollywood pays homage to Krishna Raj Kapoor

Last updated on: October 01, 2018 18:15 IST

Bollywood pays its respects to the matriarch of the Kapoor khandaan.

Krishna Raj Kapoor passed away in the early hours of Monday, October 1.

Kareena Kapoor Khan, whose father Randhir Kapoor is Krishna and Raj Kapoor's eldest son.

Saif Ali Khan, Kareena's husband.

Karisma Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor's older daughter.

Kareena and Karisma.

Their mother Babita.

Rajiv Kapoor, Krishna Raj Kapoor's youngest son.

Amitabh Bachchan's daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda is married to Nikhil Nanda whose mother Ritu Nanda is Krishna and Raj Kapoor's eldest child.

Shweta Bachchan Nanda.

Abhishek Bachchan.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

Anil Kapoor's father Surinder Kapoor was a cousin of Raj Kapoor's father Prithviraj Kapoor.

Sunita Kapoor, Anil's wife.

Their daughter Sonam Kapoor Ahuja.

Sanjay Kapoor.

Maheep Kapoor, Sanjay's wife.

Anil Kapoor's elder brother Boney Kapoor with daughter Anshula.

Kajol and her uncle Deb Mukherjee.

Rani Mukerji, Kajol's cousin.

Boman Irani.

Anu Dewan with Maheep Kapoor.

Farah Khan.

Salma Khan, Salman Khan's mother.

Salim Khan arrives.

Sanjay Dutt with wife Maanayata.

Namrata Dutt and Priya Dutt.

Sharmila Tagore, Kareena Kapoor's mother-in-law, and her brother-in-law Kunal Kemmu.

Aamir Khan.

Tabu.

Prem Chopra's wife Uma is Krishna Raj Kapoor's younger sister.

Raza Murad.

Ketan Desai, whose wife Kanchan is Shammi Kapoor's daughter.

Rakesh Roshan and Jeetendra, who are Rishi Kapoor's close friends.

Varun Dhawan and Sikander Kher.

Varun, Sikander and Aarti Shetty.

Amrita Arora, Kareena's best friend.

Danny Denzongpa.

Padmini Kolhapure, who starred in the RK productions, Satyam Shivam Sundaram and Prem Rog.

Poonam Dhillon.

Zoya Akhtar.

Farhan Akhtar.

Mana Shetty.

Kapil 'Juno' Chopra and Abhay Chopra.

Sanjay Khan with wife Zarine Khan.

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar