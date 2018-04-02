Step inside Ajay Devgn's life!

April 02, 2018 11:00 IST

Happy birthday, Ajay Devgn!

Ajay Devgn may be a superstar, but his life is quite similar to ours.

He does all the regular things that common folk do, and seems to lead a full life.

On his birthday on April 2, we sneak a peek into his life, and see what he is really like.

Celebrates Mumma

Ajay pays tribute to his mum Veena, and captions this picture: 'The first woman in my life who taught me well!'

He's quite the family man

Seen here with wife Kajol and kids Nysa and Yug.

Catches up with friends

Ajay and Aamir starred in the hugely entertaining Ishq (which also starred Kajol and Juhi Chawla) in 1997, and their friendship continues today.

Spends time with son

Daddy takes Yug to Lucknow, for the shooting of Golmaal Again.

Takes daughter shopping!

Ajay totally makes Nysa's day!

Promotes movies with enthusiasm

Devgn launches the trailer of Golmaal Again with Johnny Lever, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Kunal Kemmu and Shreyas Talpade.

Seeks divine intervention

Devgn visits Lalbag Cha Raja in central Mumbai to seek Lord Ganesha's blessings.

Completes social obligations

'It's our duty to help #MumbaiPolice in raising awareness to fight serious crimes,' he captions this picture with Mumbai Police Commissioner Dattatray Padsalgikar.

Vacations with family

Ajay makes beautiful travel memories with his family.

Click here to see pictures from their Maldives vacation.

Encourages regional cinema

Kajol sounds the clap for their Marathi production Aapla Manus, starring Nana Patekar, Sumeet Raghavan and Iravati Harshe, directed by Satish Rajwade.

Mischievous sense of humour

When Parineeti Chopra was busy promoting Meri Pyaari Bindu and couldn't get enough of it, her Golmaal Again co-stars seemed to have more than their fill! :)

Takes a break

Even superstars need their 40 winks!

Gets philosophical

'Every saint has a past... Every sinner has a future,' he captions this picture, as he gets ready to shoot Baadshaho with Director Milan Luthria and co-stars Emraan Hashmi and Esha Gupta.

Photographs: Kind courtesy Ajay Devgn/Instagram