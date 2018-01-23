rediff.com

Shape Of Water leads Oscars nominations

Last updated on: January 23, 2018 20:53 IST

Dunkirk may have been missed at the year's earlier awards shows, but thanks god, Chris Nolan's classic gets enough play at the Oscar noms.


IMAGE: Sally Hawkins' stunning portrayal as a mute in The Shape of Water makes the front-runner for the Best Actress Oscar.

The nominations for the 90th Academy Awards were announced at the Samuel Goldwyn Theatre in Beverly Hills, California.

Academy President John Bailey was joined by Tiffany Haddish and Andy Serkis.

The Academy Awards will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel and will be telecast on March 5.

A look at the nominees:

 

Best Picture

Call Me by Your Name
Darkest Hour
Dunkirk
Get Out
Lady Bird
Phantom Thread
The Post
The Shape of Water
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

 

Lead Actor

Timothée Chalamet, Call Me by Your Name
Daniel Day-Lewis, Phantom Thread
Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out
Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour
Denzel Washington, Roman J Israel, Esq.

 

Lead Actress

Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water
Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Margot Robbie, I, Tonya
Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird
Meryl Streep, The Post

 

Supporting Actor

Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project
Woody Harrelson, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Richard Jenkins, The Shape of Water
Christopher Plummer, All the Money in the World
Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

 

Supporting Actress

Mary J Blige, Mudbound
Allison Janney, I, Tonya
Lesley Manville, Phantom Thread
Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird
Octavia Spencer, The Shape of Water

 

Best Director

Dunkirk, Christopher Nolan
Get Out, Jordan Peele
Lady Bird, Greta Gerwig
Phantom Thread, Paul Thomas Anderson
The Shape of Water, Guillermo del Toro

 

Animated Feature

The Boss Baby
The Breadwinner
Coco
Ferdinand
Loving Vincent

 

Animated Short

Dear Basketball
Garden Party
Lou
Negative Space
Revolting Rhymes

 

Adapted Screenplay

Call Me by Your Name, James Ivory
The Disaster Artist, Scott Neustadter and Michael H Weber
Logan, Scott Frank and James Mangold and Michael Green
Molly’s Game, Aaron Sorkin
Mudbound, Virgil Williams and Dee Rees

 

Original Screenplay

The Big Sick, Emily V Gordon and Kumail Nanjiani
Get Out, Jordan Peele
Lady Bird, Greta Gerwig
The Shape of Water, Guillermo del Toro, Vanessa Taylor
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, Martin McDonagh

 

Cinematography

Blade Runner 2049, Roger Deakins
Darkest Hour, Bruno Delbonnel
Dunkirk, Hoyte van Hoytema
Mudbound, Rachel Morrison
The Shape of Water, Dan Laustsen

 

Best Documentary Feature

Abacus: Small Enough to Jail
Faces Places
Icarus
Last Men in Aleppo
Strong Island

 

Best Documentary Short Subject

Edith+Eddie
Heaven is a Traffic Jam on the 405
Heroin(e)
Knife Skills
Traffic Stop

 

Best Live Action Short Film

DeKalb Elementary
The Eleven O'Clock
My Nephew Emmett
The Silent Child
Watu Wote/All of Us

 

Best Foreign Language Film

A Fantastic Woman (Chile)
The Insult (Lebanon)
Loveless (Russia)
On Body and Soul (Hungary)
The Square(Sweden)

 

Film Editing

Baby Driver, Jonathan Amos, Paul Machliss
Dunkirk, Lee Smith
I, Tonya, Tatiana S Riegel
The Shape of Water, Sidney Wolinsky
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, Jon Gregory

 

Sound Editing

Baby Driver, Julian Slater
Blade Runner 2049, Mark Mangini, Theo Green
Dunkirk, Alex Gibson, Richard King
The Shape of Water, Nathan Robitaille
Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Ren Klyce, Matthew Wood

 

Sound Mixing

Baby Driver, Mary H Ellis, Julian Slater, Tim Cavagin
Blade Runner 2049, Mac Ruth, Ron Bartlett, Doug Hephill
Dunkirk, Mark Weingarten, Gregg Landaker, Gary A Rizzo
The Shape of Water, Glen Gauthier, Christian Cooke, Brad Zoern
Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Stuart Wilson, Ren Klyce, David Parker, Michael Semanick

 

Production Design

Beauty and the Beast
Blade Runner 2049
Darkest Hour
Dunkirk
The Shape of Water

 

Original Score

Dunkirk, Hans Zimmer
Phantom Thread, Jonny Greenwood
The Shape of Water, Alexandre Desplat
Star Wars: The Last Jedi, John Williams
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, Carter Burwell

 

Original Song

Mighty River from Mudbound, Mary J Blige
Mystery of Love from Call Me by Your Name, Sufjan Stevens
Remember Me from Coco, Kristen Anderson-Lopez, Robert Lopez
Stand Up for Something from Marshall, Diane Warren, Common
This Is Me from The Greatest Showman, Benj Pasek, Justin Paul

 

Makeup and Hair

Darkest Hour, Kazuhiro Tsuji, David Malinowski, Lucy Sibbick
Victoria and Abdul, Daniel Phillips and Lou Sheppard
Wonder, Arjen Tuiten

 

Costume Design

Beauty and the Beast
Darkest Hour
Phantom Thread
The Shape of Water
Victoria and Abdul

 

Visual Effects

Blade Runner 2049, John Nelson, Paul Lambert, Richard R Hoover, Gerd Nefzer
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2, Christopher Townsend, Guy Williams, Jonathan Fawkner, Dan Sudick
Kong: Skull Island, Stephen Rosenbaum, Jeff White, Scott Benza, Mike Meinardus
Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Ben Morris, Mike Mulholland, Chris Corbould, Neal Scanlon
War for the Planet of the Apes, Joe Letteri, Dan Lemmon, Daniel Barrett, Joel Whist

Tags: BirdPhantom ThreadThe PostThe Shape of WaterThree Billboards Outside Ebbing, DeKalb ElementaryThe Eleven O, Abdul, Guillermo del Toro, Sally Hawkins
 

