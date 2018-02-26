Saroj Khan: Sridevi loved comedy songs

February 26, 2018 14:39 IST

Choreographer Saroj Khan remembers Sridevi, with whom she worked in 22 films.

Saroj Khan's association with Sridevi started with Subhash Ghai's Karma in 1986. They worked in 22 films.

Saroj Khan choreographed Sridevi in songs like Main naagin tu sapera (Nagina), Hawa hawaaii and Kaate nahi katte (Mr India), Mere haathon mein nau nau choodiyan (Chandni), Morni baga maan (Lamhe), Najane kahan se Chaalbaaz).

"During Karma, Sridevi's dancing style was south dancing style. She had to adapt to Bollywood. She was hard working, and would rehearse a lot," Saroj Khan recalls.

"On the day of the shoot, she would get all her moves right."

For the Main naagin tu sapera song, Sridevi and Saroj Khan rehearsed for seven days.

"For Mere haathon mein nau nau choodiyan, we rehearsed for three days," Saroj Khan remembers.

"For Kaate nahi katte, we didn't rehearse. We shot it directly. We planned the steps and shot simultaneously. Since it was a Shekhar Kapur film, it took time."

"Sridevi was a very good dancer. Her dance had a lot of fun steps. She loved comedy songs," Saroj Khan says of her late protege.

"She was a good human being and a good friend. She was like a daughter to me."