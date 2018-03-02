rediff.com

Rediff.com  » Movies » Rajinikanth, Ekta Kapoor celebrate Holi

Rajinikanth, Ekta Kapoor celebrate Holi

March 02, 2018 19:07 IST

Holi hai!

Bollywood had its share of Holi fun, and posted pictures on social media to prove that.

Do take a look.

 

Rajinikanth played Holi with his family: Wife Latha and daughters Aishwarya and Soundarya.

Soundarya posted some pictures on Twitter, and wrote, 'Holi with the one and only kaala superstar my dearest and dearest Appa.'

 

Ekta Kapoor called her pals over to celebrate, and posted a picture on Instagram.

So here we have Elena Fernandes, Urvashi Dholakia, Ashish Kapoor, Madhurima Tuli, Sana Makbul, Vishal Singh, Sakett Saawhney, Kanchi Kaul, Shabbir Ahluwalia and Jay Bhanushali with Ekta.

 

Farah Khan's adorable daughters Diva and Anya celebrate Holi with eco-friendly colours. The proud mum makes sure to post the pic on Instagram.

 

Randeep Hooda celebrates Holi with his family, and posts it on Instagram

 

Neelam Kothari Soni makes sure to capture her daughter Ahana's bright smile on Twitter.

Tags: Holi, Ekta Kapoor, Soundarya, Neelam Kothari Soni, Madhurima Tuli
 

