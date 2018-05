PIX: Varun, Alia watch Madhuri's Bucket List

Last updated on: May 24, 2018 12:19 IST

Bollywood cheers Madhuri's Marathi film debut.

Bucket List, which releases on Friday, is Madhuri Dixit's first Marathi film as an actress.

The film marks Karan Johar's debut as a Marathi film producer.

A special screening of Bucket List was held at PVR Juhu on Wednesday night.

Karan Johar who turns 46 on Friday, May 25 was not present at the screening he is in New York.

Karan Johar's proteges Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt with Madhuri Dixit at the screening.

Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor, who will be seen in Karan Johar's Dhadak, with the diva.

Ishaan with Apoorva Mehta CEO, Dharma Productions, Dr Sriram Nene, Madhuri and Janhvi.

Madhuri with Sonali Bendre.

Anil Kapoor joins Ram, Madhuri, Alia and Varun.

Madhuri chats with Anil as Ram looks on. Madhuri and Anil will be seen for the first time in 17 years in Total Dhamaal.

Bucket List Director Tejas Vijay Deoskar, Total Dhamaal Director Indra Kumar, Ram, Madhuri, Bina Indra Kumar and Baba Azmi.

Riteish Deshmukh will also star with Madhuri in Total Dhamaal.

Sumeet Raghavan plays Madhuri's husband in Bucket List.

Renuka Shahane with husband Ashutosh Rana. Renuka and Madhuri appear in a film after 24 years. They last worked together in Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!

Bucket List actors Sumedh Mudgalkar, Shalva Kinjawadekar with Tejas, Ram and Madhuri

Chinmayee Surve, Sumeet Raghavan's wife, and Shishir Sharma with the Bucket List team.