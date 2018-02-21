PIX: Sonam lights up Mohit Marwah's sangeet

Last updated on: February 21, 2018 16:03 IST

Pictures from Bollywood's latest wedding.

Mohit Marwah's mehendi ceremony looked like a lot of fun.

His wedding was elaborate and stylish too.

But the party was held during the sangeet and everyone was at hand to dance the night away!

The three-day wedding took place at the Hotel Waldorf Astoria in Ras Al Khaimah, UAE.

Pictures from the sangeet ceremony:

Sonam Kapoor attends her cousin's sangeet ceremony with friends Aarti Shetty and Karishma.

Mohit Marwah can't stay still at the sangeet as his friends -- Siddhant Kapoor, Ashvini Yardi, Karan Johar, Kiara Advani and Kunal Rawal -- gather around for a selfie.

Arjun Kapoor and Athiya Shetty join in.

Karan Johar takes a picture with Shweta Bachchan Nanda.

Sonam and her sister Rhea have fun with their friends.

The cousins get clicked... Rhea with Sanjay Kapoor's children Shanaya and Jahaan.

Arjun Kapoor.

Sanjay Kapoor with daughter Shanaya.

Kiara Advani.

Manish Malhotra and Karan create a Mr India moment with Anil Kapoor and Sridevi.

Sridevi's gorgeous daughter Khushi, dresses up in a Manish Malhotra ensemble.

Siddhanth with producer Imtiaz Khatri.

Maheep Kapoor, Kumod Raney, Dipti Sandesara, Sanjay Kapoor, Bhavna Pandey and Seema Khan get together for a picture.

Photographs: Kind courtesy Sonam Kapoor, Manish Malhotra, Karan Johar, Sanjay Kapoor, Siddhant Kapoor, Seema Khan via Instagram.