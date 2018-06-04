PIX: Shah Rukh, Anushka party with Maddy

June 04, 2018 17:15 IST

R Madhavan, who turned 48 on June 1, celebrated his birthday with Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma.

R Madhavan is busy shooting in Alabama, USA, for Aanand L Rai's Zero. While this much awaited film sees Shah Rukh Khan play a dwarf for the first time, Maddy will be seen in a special role.

SRK, Anushka Sharma, Rai and the rest of the cast and crew celebrated Maddy’s birthday on the sets.

The actor posted pictures of the celebration on Instagram and wrote, 'Crazyyy Funnnn Birthdays.. oh man .. Unforgetable...'

Maddy and Rai share special bond; Maddy was part of his two super hit films, Tanu Weds Man and Tanu Weds Manu Returns.

Photographs: Kind courtesy R Madhavan/Instagram