PIX: Lots of stars at Neha Dhupia's baby shower

Last updated on: October 01, 2018 16:32 IST

Was it the KJo effect?

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi hosted a baby shower on Sunday afternoon.

Neha startled Bollywood when she announced her wedding to Angad in May.

Neha and Angad revealed they were expecting their first child on Instagram, of course.

Scenes from the godh bharaai aka the baby shower:

The parents-to-be.

Manpinder Dhupia and Commander Pradip Singh Dhupia (retd), Neha's parents.

Karan Johar, who played cupid in the Neha-Angad love story.

Watch the stars troop in for Neha Dhupia's baby shower!

Shilpa Shetty.

Sonakshi Sinha.

Bhumi Pednekar with Kapil 'Juno' Chopra.

Janhvi Kapoor.

Ishaan Khatter.

Mana Shetty and Suniel Shetty.

Shaheen Abbas and Roshan Abbas.

Alvira Khan-Agnihotri with fitness guru Yasmin Karachiwala.

Arpita Khan-Sharma with her didi.

Arbaaz Khan with girlfriend Giorgia Andriani.

Sohail Khan

Stylist Anaita Shroff Adjania and Director Homi Adajania.

Abhishek Kapoor and wife Pragya Yadav.

Gaurav Kapur with wife Kirat Bhattal.

The Kaushal boys: Vicky and Sunny.

Mini Mathur and Kabir Khan.

Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu.

Sagarika Ghatge and Zaheer Khan.

Shruti Seth and Danish Aslam.

Ileana D'cruz and Andrew Kneebone.

Nalini Datta and Shashank Khaitan.

Maria Goretti, back from attending a culinary course in London, and Arshad Warsi, who traveled to the UK and Belgium with his biwi.

Dino Morea and Shibani Dandekar.

Preity Zinta, back in desh, and Huma Qureshi.

Konkona Sen Sharma and Amrita Arora.

Ranveer Shorey and Sikander Kher.

Gauri Shinde and Kiara Advani.

Sophie Choudry and Zaira Wasim Khan.

Rahul Bose and Rajat Kapoor.

Sahil Sangha and Manish Malhotra.

Aditya Roy Kapur with Siddharth Roy Kapur. The brothers seem to be hanging out a lot together these days.

Cyrus Sahukar and Kunal Kapoor.

Producers Ronnie Screwvala and Ritesh Sidhwani.

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar