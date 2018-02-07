PIX: The Gautam Rode-Pankhuri Awasthy wedding

Last updated on: February 07, 2018 19:14 IST

Congratulations, Gautam, Pankhuri!

Gautam Rode and Pankhuri Awasthy had a beautiful destination wedding in the scenic city of Alwar in Rajasthan on February 5.

The wedding festivities were spread over a couple of days.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Gautam Rode/Instagram

Gautam and Pankhuri fell in love during the filming of their television series, Suryaputra Karn. Gautam was last seen in the film Aksar 2 opposite Zareen Khan.

The wedding ceremony was held at the Tijara Fort Palace.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pankhuri Awasthy/Instagram

The wedding outfits were designed by Pawan and Parnav and the jewellery by Jaipur Jewels. The couple was styled by Nida Shah.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Knotting Bells/Instagram

Gautam Rode, a very private person, invited only close friends and family to the extravagant affair.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Knotting Bells/Instagram

The wedding morning began with the haldi ceremony.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Knotting Bells/Instagram

The fort, where the wedding was held, was lit beautifully.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Knotting Bells/Instagram

The venue was decorated with gorgeous white flowers.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Knotting Bells/Instagram

Gautam arrived in a vintage car, accompanied by his father and nephew.

The baarat included sisters Gauahar and Nigaar Khan and telly actor Saurav Pandey dancing with other guests.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Knotting Bells/Instagram

Gautam dances at his baraat.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Knotting Bells/Instagram

The wedding began with the shera bandni ceremony, the draping of a traditional gold turban on Gautam's head. After the puja, the sehra was tied by Gautam's mother and sister.

After the kanyadaan was done by Pankhuri's parents, the couple took the pheras.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Knotting Bells/Instagram

The groomsmen wore yellow turbans.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Knotting Bells/Instagram

Pankhuri gets ready.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Knotting Bells/Instagram

The wedding went on till 7 am despite the freezing temperatures.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Gautam Rode/Instagram

For the sangeet ceremony, the couple chose to go with Ashley Rebello.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pankhuri Awasthy/Instagram

Pankhuri twirls.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Gautam Rode/Instagram

For the shagun ceremony, they opted for Ashley Rebello once again.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pankhuri Awasthy/Instagram

Pankhuri smiles for the camera.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pankhuri Awasthy/Instagram

The wedding festivities started with the mehendi ceremony.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Gautam Rode/Instagram

The bridal couple pose in their Pawan and Pranav-designed outfits.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Knotting Bells/Instagram

Gautam and Pankhuri get framed.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Knotting Bells/Instagram

The bride dances at her mehendi ceremony.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Knotting Bells/Instagram

Gautam joins Pankhuri.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Knotting Bells/Instagram

Pankhuri shows off her mehendi.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Knotting Bells/Instagram

The happy bride.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Knotting Bells/Instagram

The bride and her friends.