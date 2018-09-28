PIX: Aamir's movie date with Sanya Malhotra

September 28, 2018 12:26 IST

The Dangal gang supports its Pataakha.

Vishal Bhardwaj's Pataakha released on Friday.

The night before, film folk got together for a special preview.

Aamir Khan with Sanya Malhotra, who played his daughter in Dangal.

Fatima Sana Shaikh, who played Aamir's other daughter in Dangal.

Sakshi Tanwar played Sanya's mother in Dangal.

Dangal and Secret Superstar's Zaira Wasim .

Aparshakti Khurana played Sanya and Fatima's cousin in Dangal.

Radhika Madan plays the elder sister in Pataakha.

Namit Das with his mum Yamini Das and wife Shruti Vyas.

Sunil Grover, who stole the show in Pataakha.

Aparshakti and Abhishek Banerjee were amazing in Stree.

Nidhhi Agerwal.

Neena Gupta who stars with Sanya in the forthcoming Badhai Ho!

Urvashi Rautela.

Anjana Sukhani.

Producer Ajay Kapoor, his wife Ekta and Radhika.

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar