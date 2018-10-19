MeToo: 'What happened to innocent until proven guilty?'

October 19, 2018 16:12 IST

Subhash Ghai with Shatrughan Sinha.

Shatrughan Sinha feels the #MeToo wave in the film industry is being blown out of proportion.

He adds that he has no qualms working with Subhash Ghai who has been accused of sexual harassment, unlike other A-listers who are disassociating themselves from tainted directors.

"This hypocrisy I can't understand. They have no problem working with Sanjay Dutt who has been convicted. But they want to blacklist people whose guilt is yet to be proven, just to look like heroes of the #MeToo movement," Sinha tells Subhash K Jha.

Your friend Subhash Ghai stands accused of multiple sexual offences.?

What happened to innocent until proven guilty?

I am all for the #MeToo movement. Never in my 40-year career have I misbehaved with any woman.

I treat every lady with utmost respect.

Having said that, I think this #MeToo campaign is being blown out of proportion.

In what way?

While the cause was definitely noble and praiseworthy, it has become a free for all.

Anyone can name and shame anyone.

Reputations and jobs are being lost through a trial by the media.

To all the women who are aggrieved, I say please go to court and make sure the wrongdoers are punished.

Would you work with Subhash Ghai in future?

Why not?

If he is proven innocent, why not?

Even if he is proven guilty, and he serves the punishment given to him, I'd work with him.

Sanjay Dutt served his jail sentence and is back working in our large-hearted film industry.

In fact, we had no problem working with him even when he was an accused in a serious case.

Many stars and directors have vowed not to work with alleged sexual offenders.

This hypocrisy I can't understand.

They have no problem working with Sanjay Dutt who has been convicted. But they want to blacklist people whose guilt is yet to be proven, just to look like heroes of the #MeToo movement.

A-list actors have dissociated themselves from 'tainted' directors.

I don't want to name anyone but I will say this: Sau chuhe khaa kar billi kaj ko chali.

Those seeking to perch themselves on a high moral ground should look into their conscience.

The problem of sexual exploitation doesn't end with some names being put out in the social media.

This is just the beginning. The problem runs deeper.

What is your take on your party colleague M J Akbar?

I don't even know which political party I belong to any more!

Having said that, M J Akbar is a friend, and a wise one.

I know him from the time he revolutionised journalism in this country.

He knows what he is doing, and why.

I believe he has employed 97 lawyers to defend him against charges (of sexual harassment).

He should have employed three more lawyers. Century ban jata!

Seriously, how can he afford such a massive legal fleet? I can't afford it if I ever need it.