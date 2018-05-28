Meet Sunidhi Chauhan's baby

Last updated on: May 28, 2018 14:12 IST

Your Monday can't get cuter than this!

Sunidhi Chauhan, who became a mom on the very first day of the new year has shared the first picture of her son on social media.

Sunidhi married musician Hitesh Sonik in 2012.

Posing with her 4-month-old son, she wrote, 'Ready for my first gig as a Mom!'

Little Teg, as he is called in Shreya Ghosal's comment, was dressed in a cute onesie as he posed with mommy.

Some of Sunidhi's colleagues commented on the picture. Here's what they said:

Shreya Ghosal: Awww! This is so cute and sooo cool! Teg and momma. Full on Swagg!!

Neeti Mohan: Mommy is ready and so is the baby. Love love.

Bhoomi Trivedi: Congratulations ma'am.. So good to see both of you healthy and happy.

Salim Merchant: Very endearing !

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sunidhi Chauhan/Instagram