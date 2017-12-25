Like Lisa Haydon's Khaleesi look? Vote!

December 25, 2017 07:48 IST

The Game Of Thrones fever continues...

Lisa Haydon may be still hooked onto Game Of Thrones.

The new mommy donned a new look for her upcoming show Top Model India, which will be aired on the Colors Infinity channel.

Lisa sought inspiration for her blonde avatar from Emilia Clarke's Khaleesi character in GOT.

Lisa will be on the panel of judges for the show along with stylist Anaita Adjania Shroff and photographer-producer Atul Kasbekar.

Shibani Dandekar will be mentor for the aspiring models on the show.

