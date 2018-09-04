KBC 10: Hey! Bachchan's still got charm

September 04, 2018 14:04 IST

After 10 seasons, KBC is just as interesting as it was when it started, feels Namrata Thakker.

It's difficult sustaining a reality show -- especially one devoid of much drama -- but Amitabh Bachchan has done it for 10 seasons.

The format of Kaun Banega Crorepati 10, which premiered on September 3 on Sony Entertainment Television, remains the same barring for a few minor changes.

As for Bachchan, his presence and deep baritone is still intimidating and yet, so inviting.

That's one huge reason why KBC still enjoys a good viewership.

The first episode of Season 10 started with the Big B reciting poetry to motivate the contestants -- he remembers his lines with practised ease -- then proceeding to playing the Fastest Finger First round.

Unsurprisingly, only one contestant got the answer right to the question asking for a chronology of India's milestones in space: Retired Indian Air Force Squadron Leader Sonia Yadav.

Sonia answered a dozen questions and after winning Rs 1,250,000 quit.

KBC highlighted yet again what makes Bachchan such a hit on the show as he balances the questions with enough emotional quotient.

