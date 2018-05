May 16, 2018 10:25 IST

Sonam's final red carpet look at Cannes 2018.

Sonam Kapoor attended the screening of Ron Howard's Solo: A Star Wars Story.

For the new film in the Star Wars epic franchise, Sonam chose an off shoulder, beige and yellow gown by Vera Wang matched with earrings courtesy Chopard.

Her hair was tied in a bun. Dramatic yellow eye makeup complemented the yellow trail in her gown.

Sonam was styled by Deep Kailey.