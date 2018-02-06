rediff.com

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff News  All News 
Rediff.com  » Movies » Is Hrithik convincing as mathematician Anand Kumar? Vote!

Is Hrithik convincing as mathematician Anand Kumar? Vote!

Last updated on: February 06, 2018 13:12 IST

What do you think? Do let us know.


IMAGE: Hrithik Roshan as Anand Kumar in Super 30. Photograph: Courtesy Hrithik Roshan/Twitter

 

Hrithik Roshan's first look from Vikas Bahl's upcoming biopic, Super 30, is out.

Duggu will be seen as Anand Kumar, the mathematician behind the Super 30 success stories.

Hrithik shared this picture with the comment, 'And the journey begins.. #Super30.'

Phantom Films, who is co-producing the film, lets us know where Super 30 is being shot. 'From the first page in Benares! @ihrithik as Anand Kumar! #Super30 @Super30Film.'

 

Dressed in a simple shirt, Hrithik has grown a beard and moustache for the character.


IMAGE: Meet Anand Kumar. Photograph: Archana Masih/Rediff.com.

 

What is your opinion about Hrithik as Anand Kumar? Take this poll and let us know:

Rediff Movies
Tags: Hrithik Roshan, IMAGE, Kumar, Vikas Bahl, Phantom Films
 

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2018 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Careers - Feedback | Terms of use