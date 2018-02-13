rediff.com

Do Varun-Anushka make a great jodi in Sui Dhaaga? VOTE!

Do Varun-Anushka make a great jodi in Sui Dhaaga? VOTE!

Last updated on: February 13, 2018 13:36 IST

Get ready for this new jodi, folks!

Varun Dhawan has a very different look in Sui Dhaaga where he stars opposite Anushka Sharma for the first time.

Anu and Varun play a small town couple, Mauji and Mamta.

Sharat Katariya -- who made the endearing Dum Laga Ke Haisha which also dealt with a small town married couple -- helms Sui Dhaaga.

Varun's Mauji plays a tailor in the film. Sui Dhaaga (Needle and Thread) -- geddit?!

Anushka's ,look in Sui Dhaaga is very different from her petrifying appearance in ,Pari.

We saw Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt's look in Gully Boy, and now, we're ready to see Varun-Anushka in Sui Dhaaga.

 

Do you think Anu and Varun will make a fine jodi? VOTE!

