Bigg Boss12: Who will get evicted? PREDICT!

October 23, 2018 16:53 IST

Three celebrities and one commoner are up for eviction. Who will get the final shove?

Bigg Boss introduced a new twist to the nominations by introducing wildcard entry Megha Dhade as the judge; she had to pick the contestants for nominations this week.

In the task, groups of three had to defend and save themselves from nominations.

Surbhi and Saba targeted Sreesanth while the other housemates bickered among themselves.

At the end, four contestants have been chosen for elimination.

Who will be evicted from Bigg Boss 12 this weekend? PREDICT!