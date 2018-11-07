Your diet plan this Diwali

November 07, 2018 11:17 IST

This Diwali, don't binge on processed foods but consume fruits, advises Priyanka Rohatgi.

Illustration: Uttam Ghosh/Rediff.com

Mouth-watering sweets, scrumptious treats and festive foods become the norm in every household during the Diwali celebrations.

Even die-hard fitness enthusiasts loosen their belts and indulge in the desi goodies.

Wheat flour takes a backseat as pakodas and puris made from kuttu ka atta become a crowd favourite.

Potato becomes the ultimate king of the kitchen, and we all love it.

Overconsumption of carbs and fats during the festive season is hard to resist, especially with the mesmerising spread of grub adorning the kitchen and dining table.

However, we end up paying the price of over-indulgence later when the weight scales reflect a maddeningly higher number than expected.

All the hard work to tone the body throughout the year fails miserably.

So, is abstinence from celebrations the solution? No need for such a harsh solution.

To avoid over-indulgence of fats without compromising on enjoying the festivities to the fullest, follow these tips for an overall good health.

Don't deep fry food

Most of the traditional foods are rich in fats.

One of the contributing factors is because we tend to fry everything from potatoes to sabudana.

Fried food is certainly tastier, but it is also equally unhealthy.

This time, instead of deep-frying the potatoes to indulge in French fries, consider air-frying as an alternative for cooking food.

This new method of cooking lessens the oil consumption significantly without compromising on taste.

Baking the food is another option which will allow you to cut the unnecessary fats from your diet.

One can saute the sabudana tikki or aloo tikki with minimal oil instead of deep frying it.

Avoid processed foods

Look beyond the packaging -- fast food is fast food.

It has no healthy nutrition for your body.

Binge on fruits, not fats

Instead of filling yourself on fried food or junk food, opt for fruit salads or fruit creams, which provide essential vitamins, minerals, even good fats and a fibrous diet.

Add nuts and seeds to your diet as well because they have healthy fats and proteins, along with a better satiety factor.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Scott Bauer, USDA ARS/ wikimedia.org

Look for alternatives

The key is to recognise which foods are rich in fats, carbs, sugars and then opt for their alternatives.

Home-cooked sweets are not only hygienic, but also help to keep the overindulgence in check.

Sugar can be replaced with healthy alternatives like honey or jaggery.

Ghee should be used in moderation, and is a better alternative for refined oil or vanaspati.