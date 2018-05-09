Try a holiday that lets you learn a new skill

Mood for food

What better way to know a place than to learn its cuisine?

The Bangala in Karaikudi, Tamil Nadu, is a heritage hotel that offers three-day and week-long masterclasses in Chettinad cuisine (Rs 80,000 for a four-day stay with cookery classes thrown in).

In the three-day cooking course, you will learn 30 to 40 recipes. Local chefs train you in traditional recipes and you also get to learn about the history of the cuisine, its spices and ingredients.

The Rajbari Bawali, a majestic heritage property near Kolkata, is another place where you can pick up local cuisine, in this case, Bangla ranna.

Learn the secret of making mishti doi, master the intricacies of cooking with mustard and poppy seeds and find out about the influences that have left their mark on Bengali culinary tradition.

The Rajbari Bawali charges Rs 2,500 plus GST for cooking classes; room tariff is separate.

For a taste of the royal cuisine of Mewar, head to the Bedla House in Udaipur -- another heritage property where you can chill out in style and bring out your inner chef.

CONTACT:

thebangala.com

therajbari.com

karancuisine.com