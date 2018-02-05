rediff.com

Travel pics: India's hidden gems

February 05, 2018 16:31 IST

We bring you the best of India's photographs from readers.

You can share your #India-Photos too!

India photo

Rajib Mukherjee's view of the sunset is so pleasing.

India photo

Arjun More snapped the submerged temples at Panchganga Ghat, Kolhapur, Maharashtra.

India photo

A temple in Aihole in Vijaypur district, Karnataka clicked by Nagaraju.

India photo

PS Negi sent us this photograph of a temple at Dayara, Uttarakhand.

India photo

This is how a foggy morning in Gavi village, Pathanamthitta, Kerala feels like, says Prathvim Raj.

India photo

Hindu style structure in Qutub Minar Complex, Delhi by Palanki Narayana.

India photo

At the Diksit Monastery in Nubra Valley of Ladakh by Nitin Patil.

