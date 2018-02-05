Travel pics: India's hidden gems

February 05, 2018 16:31 IST

We bring you the best of India's photographs from readers.

Rajib Mukherjee's view of the sunset is so pleasing.

Arjun More snapped the submerged temples at Panchganga Ghat, Kolhapur, Maharashtra.

A temple in Aihole in Vijaypur district, Karnataka clicked by Nagaraju.

PS Negi sent us this photograph of a temple at Dayara, Uttarakhand.

This is how a foggy morning in Gavi village, Pathanamthitta, Kerala feels like, says Prathvim Raj.

Hindu style structure in Qutub Minar Complex, Delhi by Palanki Narayana.

At the Diksit Monastery in Nubra Valley of Ladakh by Nitin Patil.

