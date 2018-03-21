rediff.com

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff News  All News 
Rediff.com  » Getahead » Sparrow Day: Stunning images from readers

Sparrow Day: Stunning images from readers

March 21, 2018 09:20 IST

We'd asked you, dear readers, to share photographs of sparrows

THANK YOU for your feedback.

Here are some of the best entries we received from you.

World sparrow day responses by rediff readers

Bharat Tambat, 24 clicked this during a rainy day in Pune at his home.
"We have a bird feeder and we also keep water at home," Tambat said. 

World sparrow day responses by rediff readers

This photograph was sent by Nitesh Chand.

World sparrow day responses by rediff readers

Palanki Narayana captioned this photograph 'a sparrow in a desert city.'

World sparrow day responses by rediff readers

Rajaraman Subramanian shared this beautiful image of two house sparrows.

World sparrow day responses by rediff readers

Here's a close up of a house sparrow by Subramanian.

Tags: Tambat, Palanki Narayana, Pune
 

India News  |  Latest News in India  |  Bollywood News  |  India Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2018 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Careers - Feedback | Terms of use