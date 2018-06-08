rediff.com

Maha SSC results to be out at 1 pm today, June 8

Maha SSC results to be out at 1 pm today, June 8

June 08, 2018 11:01 IST

The MSBSHSE will declare the results of Maharashtra Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Class 10 exam today.

Maharashtra ssc results 2018 to be announced today

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE), Pune will announce the SSC results for the Class 10 board examination today, June 8, 1 pm onward.

The class 10 board examination results will be available on the official website.

Students can log on to the following sites to check Maharashtra SSC Class 10 results 2018:

To access their results, candidates will have to submit their Roll Number and Mother's First Name. 

Your result will be displayed on screen. You can take a printout for reference. 

Original marksheets will be provided by the school or exam centre later.

Rediff.com wishes you all the best!

